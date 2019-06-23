Containerships Introduces Second LNG-Fueled Ship

Containerships Polar

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-23 18:23:28

CMA CGM subsidiary Containerships has taken delivery of its second container ship powered by LNG, the Containerships Polar.

At the beginning of May, the 1,380-TEU vessel started her voyage from Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China to Northern Europe where she is now operating alongside sister ship Containerships Nord on the redesigned BALT 2 service. The vessel’s first LNG bunkering will be carried out in Rotterdam at the end of June. She will be fueled with approximately 200 metric tons of LNG via ship-to-ship bunkering.

The redesigned weekly BALT 2 service links Northern Europe with the Baltic states and Russia. Seven major European ports are served, including the Port of Rotterdam which acts as an important transshipment hub, but also as bunkering port for the LNG vessels. With transit times of only three to five days, Containerships says the BALT 2 service offers a fast and highly reliable connection between Northern Continent and the Baltics.

Port rotation:

Teesport – Zeebrugge – Rotterdam – Helsinki – St. Petersburg – Riga – Gdynia – Teesport

Deployed Ships:

Containerships Polar (1,380 TEU), Containerships Nord (1,380 TEU)

Two more sister ships are expected to be delivered this year: Containerships Arctic and Containerships Aurora.

Containerships Polar:

Capacity: 1,380 TEU / 360 Reefer Plugs

LOA, Width, Draft: 170m, 27m, 6.9m

Propulsion: Dual-Fuel LNG (10080 KW)

Ice Class: 1A

Shipyard: Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard

