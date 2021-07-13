Concept Study Seeks to Produce Hydrogen from Off-Shore Wind Power

(EDF)

A new research project is focusing on a concept study for green hydrogen production from offshore wind power. The year-long project, which will be led by groups from renewable energy company EDF, will develop a conceptual engineering and economic feasibility study providing they believe a solution to wind farm owners by increasing the competitiveness of offshore wind tenders and ensuring access to a new, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy vector.

Known as the BEHYOND project, it brings together global players in energy, EDP and TechnipFMC, with the Center for Engineering and Development (CEiiA), WavEC-Offshore Renewables, and the University of South-Eastern Norway. EDP, through the participation of EDP NEW and EDP Inovação, is the project coordinator and responsible for the implementation of several phases, including the strategic evaluation of the offshore wind-to-hydrogen market, the definition of viable business cases, and the technology roadmap to reach commercial maturity.

“Green hydrogen produced from renewables is likely to become a key lever in the world’s decarbonization effort while mitigating the variability of offshore renewables and enhancing energy system’s flexibility,” said Ana Paula Marques, executive board member of EDP. “We need to act now, in collaboration with the best technology and R&D partners, to address all the main technical and business challenges. By leading the BEHYOND project, EDP is anticipating a key trend and preparing the company for the future of energy.”

The study will explore the innovative integration of equipment for the production and conditioning of green hydrogen and the infrastructure that allows for its transportation to the coast. The goal is to create a unique concept that can be standardized and implemented worldwide, allowing for large-scale hydrogen production.

This consortium will strengthen cooperation between Portugal and Norway and increase Portugal's competitiveness in the growth of the “blue economy.” The BEHYOND project was selected for support by the Blue Growth Programme of the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism (EEA Grants).

According to EDF, BEHYOND is the genesis of a broader program that is being negotiated within the consortium aiming at prototyping and implementing a pilot project to test, validate and improve the technology with a vision to placing it in the market.

