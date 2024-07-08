Columbia Group Expands in the Americas Through Partnership With Crowley

Ship management company Columbia Group has joined forces with Crowley in a cooperation agreement combining their services in maritime, logistics and energy.

The new alliance means that their respective customers will be able to access the capabilities of both companies. Crowley believes that this will provide maritime enterprises with more efficient international shipmanagement services. Cyprus-based Columbia Group has a global presence in "tailored" maritime services, with offices in Shanghai, Hamburg, Tokyo, Singapore, Busan, Athens and beyond.

Crowley has a logistics enterprise throughout the Americas, including a multibillion-dollar trucking contract for the Department of Defense, a large Jones Act fleet in the product tanker and tug segments, an extensive array of ship management contracts for the defense sealift fleet, and a large shipping network serving Central America and the Caribbean.

“Driving modern innovation and growth requires partnership, and we are excited about providing even larger value in management, service and supplies for customers,” said James C. Fowler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crowley Shipping.

Columbia Group has been rapidly expanding its geographic presence for the past year, adding new offices in Dubai and Oslo. Columbia has also launched a venture capital fund and helped found a new firm, SmartSea, to translate aviation-industry methods for data sharing into maritime, where siloed and incompatible IT infrastructure is common.

"By synergizing our strengths and similar values, Columbia Group and Crowley are poised to deliver unparalleled value and drive transformative change in the Americas market," said Mark O'Neil, CEO and President of Columbia Group.