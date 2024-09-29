Coast Guard Joins Rescue Effort After Passage of Hurricane Helene

The U.S. Coast Guard has swung into action to help Florida's Gulf Coast in the wake of Hurricane Helene, one of the most devastating storms to hit the Southeast region in decades.

Helene came ashore on Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing extreme winds and a 20-foot storm surge to the Big Bend region of Florida. It was wide enough that tropical storm force wind warnings stretched over the entire state, and seaports on both coasts of Florida were forced to shut down.

Damage at Keaton Beach, Florida (USCG)

Army reservists transit through flooding to find and clear blockage in Florida's Big Bend region (Courtesy U.S. Army)

Helene's winds abated as the storm moved inland, but the rain did not. Parts of southern Appalachia received 10-30 inches, causing widespread flooding and landslide damage. In North Carolina alone, more than 30 people were killed and hundreds remain missing.

The official death toll has risen to 95 people across six states, and may yet increase as search teams fan out across the region. At least 450 roads have been closed, and National Guard crews are working to clear wreckage and reopen access to isolated areas. More than two million customers are without power between Florida and Virginia.

The storm caused multiple boats to part their lines and drift away. At least two storm-driven breakaways resulted in bridge allisions in Key West and West Palm Beach, causing minor damage.

Image courtesy USCG

As the storm approached, the Coast Guard carried out one rescue at sea. On Thursday afternoon, the service received notice of a vessel in distress off Sanibel Island. The 36-foot sailboat was disabled and taking on water, and the boat's skipper made a distress call at about 1100 hours. The Coast Guard rescued one man, owner Earl Barcome, and his dog Gunn.

"I said, Gunn, this isn't the day we're going to die - I'm calling the Coast Guard," Barcome told local media.