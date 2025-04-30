Coast Guard Finds Undeclared Hazmat and Stolen Cars at Port of NY & NJ

The Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are increasing their scrutiny of containers at the Port of New York and New Jersey, and have begun to focus on undeclared hazardous materials in the cargo - including export cargo.

In February, CBP and U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York targeted outbound hazardous cargo at multiple terminals in Port Newark, New Jersey and Brooklyn. The five-day effort uncovered eight undeclared hazardous materials containers and 33 stolen cars, valued at more than $2.4 million. The vehicles were about to be shipped to West African countries, beyond the reach of U.S. law enforcement.

The practical objective was to prevent shipboard or pierside fires or explosions from improperly stowed hazardous materials. The dangerous goods included cars with connected batteries - a potential ignition source in the event of any electrical system shorts - and full gasoline tanks.

This month, CBP and the USCG teamed up again to conduct warehouse spot checks around the Port of New York and New Jersey, including a site in Red Hook. Guided by CBP container screening data, they uncovered a 60 percent deficiency rate in hazmat compliance. The two agencies are collaborating more closely at PONYNJ now, and CBP is providing the Coast Guard with regular tip-offs about any potential violations it discovers during cargo screening.

"Through partnerships and vigilance, we enhance port security, disrupt illegal activities and ensure the safe movement of legitimate commerce," said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Civita, Coast Guard Sector New York’s deputy Safety and Security Operations chief. "CBP’s refined targeting capabilities are helping us act faster and more precisely."