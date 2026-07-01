CMA CGM Grows North American Logistics Buying FedEx Supply Chain for $1.4B

CMA CGM, like other major shipping carriers, is continuing its efforts to transform its business into an integrated shipping and logistics operation. On July 1, it announced it had an agreement to acquire FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp.

Valued at $1.4 billion enterprise value, the acquisition will nearly triple the size of the North American contract logistics operations of CMA CGM’s subsidiary CEVA Logistics. By integrating FedEx Supply Chain, CEVA Logistics will become a leading contract logistics provider in North America. It will have approximately 150 warehouses and a combined workforce of 20,000 people.

Currently, CEVA Logistics is one of the top five global players, operating 1,000 warehouses. It handled 15 million shipments in 2025. The company was acquired by CMA CGM in 2019 and was assembled through acquisitions.

“We are strengthening our ability to provide customers with integrated supply chain solutions,” said Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and Chief Executive of the CMA CGM Group. “These deals also reinforce our long-term commitment to investing in the United States and supporting the resilience and efficiency of its supply chain.”

The acquisition will accelerate CMA CGM’s strategy to provide comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions. It also expects to enter into multi-year commercial agreements related to air and ocean freight. CMA CGM will become a preferred ocean carrier for FedEx. The companies will also work together on select air cargo capacity solutions.

FedEx stated that the sale aligns with its strategy to focus on high-value verticals. It said it is streamlining its portfolio to better position the business. The sale of the logistics business follows the spin-off of FedEx Freight, completed last month.

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The sale of FedEx Supply Chain is expected to close in 2026. The air cargo and ocean freight agreements are expected to be phased in between now and 2028.

CMA CGM has been working to expand its logistics and terminals businesses, growing CEVA. Additionally, Saade had promised Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting in 2025 to invest $20 billion in the United States over a four-year period.