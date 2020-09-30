CMA CGM Group Suspects Data Breach as it Works to Resolve Cyberattack

By The Maritime Executive 09-30-2020

Shipping giant CMA CGM is continuing to work to resolve the cyberattack that was initially detected two days ago. In it’s latest update the shipping line now says that it suspects there has been a data breach and that it is working to assess the nature and potential volume of the breach.

On Monday when they first announced the cyberattack, they said the CMA CGM Group, excluding CEVA Logistics, was dealing with an incident that impacted peripheral servers. The attack is believed to have originated out of the company’s offices in Asia although the full extent of spread has not been announced.

CMA CGM in its update said that its technical teams, alongside independent experts, were continuing the investigation. They said they had been able to rapidly isolate the malware that had been introduced onto their network and all the necessary protection measures were being implemented.

The group had initially suspended external access and was telling customers to contact their local agency for bookings. In the follow-up announcements, CMA CGM said that they had interrupted all internal access to its network and computer application to isolate the malware and take protective measures. Also, they said that all communications to and from the CMA CGM Group are secure, including emails, transmitted files, and electronic data interchange (EDI).

They have repeatedly assured customers that they were working to restore all the information systems. Today, they said, the back-offices (Shared Services Centers) were gradually being reconnected to the network which would help to improve the bookings and documentation’s processing times. Also, they said that maritime and port activities are fully operational and that the booking functionalities remain up and running.

