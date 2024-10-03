CMA CGM Container Ship Hits Dock in Barranquilla

A small container ship struck a dock at the port of Barranquilla, Colombia on Wednesday, according to local media.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the vessel CMA CGM Balboa sustained a mechanical failure and went adrift, according to port association director Lucas Ariza. At about 0040 hours, it struck the pier at Barranquilla's small container terminal. No pollution or injuries were reported, and four tugs were quickly dispatched to assist the Balboa. By 1100 hours, through a joint response with tug operators, the local harbormaster and the Colombian Maritime Authority, the vessel was freed and relocated to a safe berth.

"The hull was cracked and the ballast tanks began to fill with water, which are designed for that; in the event of a collision they fill with water and not the ship itself," Ariza told local outlet Infobae.

Images courtesy Dimar

Depending on the extent of the damage, the vessel will be drydocked or will continue onwards to the next port of call for repairs, he said.

At the time of the allision, Balboa was in laden condition with about 2,700 tonnes of cargo, according to Colombia's Dirección General Marítima (Dimar). As of Thursday, she remained moored at the pier in Barranquilla.

CMA CGM Balboa is a 28,000 dwt container feeder built in 2007. She has a recent history of deficiencies in port state control inspections, including faulty RPM sensors that forced an overspeed alarm and an automatic engine shutdown in 2023, according to U.S. Coast Guard inspectors. The problem was fixed before the ship left port.