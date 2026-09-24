Chinese Ports Had Busiest Week Ever for Containers, Says Bloomberg

Export levels from China, especially to the United States, have been defying all the predictions, and now comes news of a further boom. Citing data from China’s Ministry of Transport, Bloomberg reports that Chinese ports had their busiest week in history.

The data shows a record 7.3 million containers passed through Chinese terminals in the seven days through September 20, reports Bloomberg. It says this represents a nine percent increase in volume versus the same period of 2025. The gains were accelerating from the six percent increases in each of the first two weeks of September, with Bloomberg saying it is “evidence of another month of rapid gains in exports and imports.” Citing a report from Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg reports that the volume of cargo leaving China's 20 major ports continues above 2025 levels.

The data aligns with the observations from the U.S.’s major ports, which also cite strong increases in import volumes. The Port of Los Angeles, for example, reported it handled 955,907 TEU in August, six percent above its five-year average and capping the busiest three consecutive months in port history. Between June and August, the Port of Los Angeles handled more than 2.9 million TEUs. Similarly, the neighboring Port of Long Beach highlighted its busiest August on record and the fifth-strongest month in the port’s 115-year history as it moved 919,992 TEUs.