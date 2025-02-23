Chinese Live-Fire Drills in Tasman Sea Disrupt Commercial Air Traffic

After the PLA Navy carried out two days of snap live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea, forcing the diversion of several passenger jets, China has expressed dismay at the Australian government's displeasure.

"The relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wu Qian, stating that there was no impact on air traffic safety. "Australia, fully knowing this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately hyped it up."

Last Tuesday morning, the Chinese PLA Navy radioed a direct warning to Flight UAE3HJ from Sydney to Christchurch and instructed the aircraft to change course. Air traffic controllers in Australia and New Zealand made the same recommendation to other airlines, and multiple flights were diverted around the area of the Chinese exercise.

Naval forces may conduct drills in international waters at will, and Australia's government acknowledged that the PLA Navy had done nothing illegal. However, it is customary for safety purposes to give at least 12-24 hours of advance notice to civil aviation.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Friday that Australia is still waiting on "a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice."

China insists that no aircraft were at risk, and as a practical matter, planes were able to avoid the area. Still, Australia's pilots' association suggested that the location of the exercise could have been planned to be less disruptive.

"It's a big bit of ocean and you would think that they could have parked somewhere less inconvenient whilst they flexed their muscles," Australian and International Pilots Association VP Captain Steve Cornell told DWS.