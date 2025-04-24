Chinese EV Manufacturer BYD Takes Delivery of Largest Capacity Car Carrier



Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD and shipbuilder China Merchants are highlighting the delivery of the world’s largest capacity car carrier. The naming ceremony took place for BYD Shenzhen on April 22 in Yizheng, China as the new vessel prepares for its maiden voyage to Brazil.

The vessel which is part of a four-ship class designed by Deltamarin marks several key advancements in the sector. Two vessels will be constructed by CMJL Nanjing Shipyard and two by CMHI Jiangsu Shipyard. BYD Shenzhen is reported to have the largest capacity for a vehicle carrier with 9,200 standard car spaces across 16 decks. It surpasses Höegh Autoliner's first Aurora-class vessel, the Höegh Aurora, which was delivered in August 2024 with a capacity of 9,100 cars. The second of the class, BYD Changsha, was launched in March and will also have a capacity of 9,200 units.

The new Chinese vessel (16,300 dwt) also incorporates a range of technologies to increase efficiency. It is LNG fueled with high-efficiency, energy-saving main engines that provide a speed of 19 knots. It employs a Boil-Off Gas recondenser, anti-fouling, drag-reducing coasting, and shaft generators. Furthermore, it has a hybrid 1 MW battery power system and is equipped for shore power.

The first of the 9,200 unit vessels will be sailing to Brazil (BYD)

BYD announced in 2022 its plans to launch a fleet of car carriers to build what it calls a “maritime bridge” to support its global sales growth and supply chain. The company said it would invest about $687 million to develop a fleet of eight car carriers. The first of the vessels, BYD Explorer No. 1 was delivered in January 2024 followed by BYD Changzhou in December 2024, and BYD Hefei, which was the company’s first owned PCTC. Each of the first three vessels has a capacity of 7,000 units.

The launch of the fleet however comes as the Chinese EV industry is facing growing opposition. The European Union moved in October 2024 to impose tariffs on Chinese manufacturers after citing concerns about unfair state subsidies and potential market distortion. U.S. Trade Representative also outlined plans to impose a fee on each car landed in the U.S. from any foreign-built car carrier in addition to Trump’s steep tariffs on all Chinese imports.

BYD does not currently sell vehicles in the United States but is already the world’s largest EV company. In 2024 it reported overseas sales of 417,200 units and in the first quarter of 2025, it shipped more than 25,000 units overseas.

The new BYD Shenzhen will initially be sailed to Brazil, which the company said is one of its fastest-growing markets. It sold 75,700 vehicles in Brazil in 2024, which it said was a 328 percent year-over-year increase.

Over the past few years, the car carrier sector has experienced strong growth compelling record orders, and the growth in the size of the vessels. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is poised to take the title for the largest vessels starting next year with its new Shaper class pure car and truck carriers. The vessel will have a capacity of 9,300 units and incorporate advancements including the capability to operate on methanol as their primary fuel. They are also being built to convert to ammonia when it becomes available as a maritime fuel.

The first six ships of the new Wallenius Wilhelmsen class are set to each have a capacity of 9,300 units. In November 2024, the company announced it was exercising an option for two more vessels and would be upsizing eight members of the class to each have a capacity of 11,300 units. A total of 14 Shaper class vessels were reported to be on order being built at China Merchants Jingling Shipyard Co.