China Plans First Domestic Expedition Cruise Line as Part of Polar Growth

China is set to launch its first polar expedition cruise line in 2025 with plans to build out the operation to align with government goals. The Chinese government has shown a strong interest in expanding its presence in the polar regions launching new research vessels and programs both to the Arctic and Antarctica.

The Guangdong Port and Shipping Group and Guangdong Travel Holding Group announced plans for a new brand to be called 66 Degrees Expeditions. They plan to launch operations with its first cruises to the Arctic in May 2025.

Polar expedition cruising is one of the fastest-growing segments of the cruise industry. Historically using more basic ships focused on the destination, brands including Viking and Seabourn have entered the market with new luxury cruise ships as part of the trend to expand the market.

Chinese state media cited figures of a 180 percent increase in Chinese tourism to the North and South Poles in 2023 versus 2019 before the pandemic. They report as outbound Chinese tourism rebounded that polar travel was up 20 percent year-over-year.

“This is a proud feat and a historic breakthrough. China finally has its own polar cruise brand,” said the former leader of the Chinese Arctic Science Expedition Team Li Shuanke.

Guangdong reports the new brand will launch with a cruise ship they plan to rename Poseidon. The 6,750 gross ton vessel was built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 1990 and first operated as the Frontier Spirit. It was purpose-built for the polar regions and her hull is ice-classed “1A Super” which is the highest ice class awarded to passenger vessels. The ship is 366 feet (111.5 meters) in length and although designed to carry up to 160 passengers it is limited to approximately 130 while in Antarctica.

The ship was operated from 1993 to 2020 as the Bremen by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises before being replaced with new purpose-built luxury expedition cruise ships. Recently, she has been operating as Seaventure marketed by a variety of polar tour companies. The ship is registered in Cyprus. During her career, she has made the transit on both the Northeast and Northwest passages.

The Chinese report she will be refitted along with the name change to Poseidon before her first season in the Arctic. Describing 66 Degree Expeditions they said it will be “international quality, Chinese friendship.”

The brand also anticipates the construction of a fleet of expedition cruise ships. While China only introduced its first large, domestically-built cruise ship in 2024, China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) shipyard in Haimen has built a series of smaller, luxury expedition cruise ships complete with the Ulstein X-bow for comfort. With the first ship introduced in 2019, CMHI plans to finish the series with the last ship due for delivery in August 2025. The seven ships were built for SunStone Maritime Group of Denmark and operate under long-term charters with various companies.

The new Chinese brand looks to build on the strong momentum in the sector. Officials said it is also part of a plan to create more global high-end cruise travel for the Chinese market.