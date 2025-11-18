China Jams Communications During a Peaceful Philippine Resupply Mission



Philippine officials told the Associated Press that they completed a mostly peaceful resupply mission to their outpost on the beached vessel BRP Sierra Madre in the South China Sea after previous confrontations with the Chinese. The latest resupply mission, the 12th in the past year, was observed by the Chinese and timed to the start of a joint Philippine, U.S., Japan exercise led by the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

The Philippines and China have long been at odds over the outpost and China’s claims to rights to the region in the South China Sea near the Second Tomas Shoal. Speaking on a confidential basis to the Associated Press, Philippine officials relayed the details of the mission, which was completed last Friday, November 14.

The Philippine forces were transporting food and fuel to the outpost as well as replacement navy personnel. Despite a July 2024 nonaggression agreement, China in August had blocked a similar mission. Chinese ships have also been spotted in the area. There was speculation that China might have been contemplating an effort to tow the warship off the shoal. It has been beached since 1999 to provide the Philippines with an outpost in the disputed region.

According to the officials speaking to the Associated Press, the China Coast Guard and other ships were present and observed the operation. They also reportedly jammed all communications in the area, with Associated Press saying it might have been done to prevent U.S. surveillance with drones during the operation.

China has not commented on the resupply mission, instead focusing on the U.S. maneuvers in the region, which they have repeatedly called a provocation.

USS Nimitz and her strike group led the exercise, which took place on November 14 and 15, also in the South China Sea. The Armed Forces of the Philippines highlighted that it was the 13th Multilateral Maritime Exercise involving its forces along with the United States and Japan.

The American aircraft carrier was escorted by the USS Wayne Meyer (DDG 108), USS Gridley (DDG101), and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG123). The Philippines deployed BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), and an AW159. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) joined with the JS Akebono (DD-108) and an SH-60K Seahawk helicopter.

The Philippines reports the exercise was the latest demonstration of the mutual commitment to maintain stability in the region. Its forces also staged land exercises and an amphibious and counter landing operation on November 15.