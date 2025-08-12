China Coast Guard Appears to Run MOB Search After Collision



China has remained silent on yesterday’s collision in the South China Sea near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, while it has received international condemnation and raised concerns in the Philippines. The Philippine Coast Guard, along with maritime experts, believe the Chinese were conducting a man overboard search after the collision, while unconfirmed reports are that several Chinese personnel were killed in the collision.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday, August 12, that after viewing the videos they believed, “four Chinese Coast Guard personnel [were] in front of the China Coast Guard vessel…and then immediately after the impact, we did not see four people in the front of the ship.” He said that the Philippine Coast Guard “has not received any official confirmation from Beijing of casualties,” but Chinese ships were observed launching small boats and conducting search patterns in the area after the collision.

Four sailors appear to be near the bow deploying a fender moments before the high-speed collision

Former Defense Attaché and maritime expert Ray Powell told GMA News Online in the Philippines that at least one China Coast Guard vessel and eight militia ships were conducting a search 15 to 25 nautical miles east of the shoal on Monday afternoon. He said it pointed to at least one person overboard.

Philippine politician Senator Ping Lacson posted online that reports were that two China Coast Guard personnel died in the collision. The Philippine Navy responded to GMA Online News that it was “still checking” the reports.

“Our assessment is that the real objective of the PLA Navy ship is to ram our Philippine Coast Guard (vessel). That is also (the) assessment of our Philippine Coast Guard,” Reuters reports Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner told reporters on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the Chinese vessel, which was identified as the guided missile destroyer Guilin. They reported the Chinese vessels came close enough that the flag pole on the stern of the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Suluan was twisted. On Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard awarded decorations to the commander of the vessel and the crew for their skillful seamanship in avoiding a more serious incident.

Damaged Chinese vessel with its water cannon still running after the collision

“We have long warned the Chinese Coast Guard that dangerous maneuvers could lead to accidents,” said Tarriela. He said they had observed another China Coast Guard vessel towing the damaged CCG 3104 away from the scene on Monday night.

The Chinese’s only statement is that their vessels took necessary actions to “expel” the Philippine vessels after they intruded.

