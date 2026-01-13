China Begins Enforcing its Ban on Shipboard Starlink

China does not allow the use of Starlink internet connectivity in its waters, and prefers to route all traffic through networks that are subject to its own licensing process. The restriction is unpopular with seafarers, who like Starlink's high speeds and low latency for video calls and general-purpose browsing - but Chinese authorities are beginning to enforce their rules more rigorously. P&I correspondent Oasis reports that the first known Chinese investigation related to shipboard Starlink usage was launched in December, indicating that vessel operators need to start ensuring compliance in order to avoid difficulties.

China's Maritime Traffic Safety Law requires all vessels in Chinese jurisdiction to route their digital communications through authorized coast stations or satellite gateway stations, licensed and approved by the authorities. Satcom service providers need legal approval to operate in China, and using unapproved vendors for internet connectivity is a breach of Chinese law. Starlink - intimately connected with the U.S. defense establishment and with American-backed military operations in Ukraine - is not on China's list of approved operators.

The possible fine for noncompliance is as high as 100,000 yuan ($14,000) for serious cases, accompanied by a license suspension of up to three months. A separate set of radio regulations provides for another fine of up to 50,000 yuan, and up to 500,000 yuan ($72,000) if the radio equipment is used for illegal activities.

China has recently increased its enforcement effort to crack down on Starlink usage, Oasis says, and the maritime safety administration for the port of Ningbo began the first known Chinese inquiry into a vessel's connectivity last month.

To avoid problems, Oasis recommends taking proactive steps to demonstrate that Starlink is not in use. The terminal should be turned off and visibly disconnected from the ship's network before entering China's EEZ, 200 nautical miles out. Even though Chinese legal jurisdiction for surface vessels only extends to 12 miles from shore, the overcompliance is advisable, Oasis said. The time and location of shutdown should be noted in the deck log.

To make sure the terminal stays shut down, the crew should be trained on the rules, and the equipment should be labeled with reminders that it cannot be used within reach of Chinese regulators.

Other options for connectivity exist within China, and the Starlink ban is one reason why many operators opt for hybrid networks. These multilayer solutions incorporate LEO services like Starlink or OneWeb, backed up with a GEO service like FleetXPress or Intelsat. Many incorporate terrestrial connectivity via LTE or wifi for in-port service, ideal for near-coastal operations in China.