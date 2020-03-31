Celebrity Cruises Takes Virtual Delivery of Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex By The Maritime Executive 03-28-2020 09:50:19

Celebrity Cruises Executives accepted official command of Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the line’s Edge Series, via video conference with officials from Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard on March 27.

“Every delivery is unique just as every ship is unique. While the circumstances are quite unique right now, it’s fitting that such an innovative ship as Celebrity Apex would have a digital-age delivery,” said Lisa Lutoff Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “The day is every bit as meaningful because I know the dedication and commitment from the shipyard team, the onboard crew and our Celebrity shoreside team that went in to bringing this ship to life. Celebrity Apex is a magnificent ship and I am so proud to welcome her into our family.”

The vessel is expected to sail out of Barcelona on May 20.

Parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises has extended the suspension of sailings of its global fleet until May 12 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.