Carnival Sunrise Officially Named In New York

By MarEx 2019-06-06 03:31:32

Following a $200 million dry dock that is already generating raves from guests sailing on its first cruises out of Norfolk, the transformed Carnival Sunrise was officially named by godmother Kelly Arison, daughter of Carnival Corporation & plc Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine, at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City last month.

Previously the Carnival Triumph, the changes were so extensive a name change was appropriate. As part of a fleetwide $2 billion ship enhancement program, Carnival Sunrise features all of Carnival's popular branded food, beverage and entertainment innovations with new offerings such as Guy's Burger Joint and Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, in collaboration with Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri; The Chef's Table fine dining experience; cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar; a new WaterWorks aqua park; SportSquare recreation area; and a Serenity adults-only retreat, among others.

As a Carnival godmother, Kelly Arison carries on a family tradition – her mother, Madeleine was godmother to the ship when it first entered service in 1999, and her grandmother Lin Arison served as godmother to Carnival Sunrise's sister ship, Carnival Sunshine, in 2013.

The naming of Carnival Sunrise was commemorated with Kelly "uncorking" a custom-made, four-foot-high confetti-filled champagne bottle sculpture designed by world-renowned and Miami-based artist Romero Britto. The bottle features Britto's signature vibrant colors, bold patterns and elements of cubism, pop art and graffiti, as well as Carnival-inspired designs.

Kelly used the occasion to raise awareness for what she said was a well-deserving organization, the Ehlers-Danlos Society, an organization dedicated to serving those with joint hypermobility spectrum disorders, and smaller versions of the bottle will be sold on board with proceeds benefiting the Ehlers-Danlos Society. Carnival also made a donation to the organization as part of the naming festivities.

Carnival Sunrise will spend the summer in New York operating four- to 14-day voyages before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a winter schedule of Caribbean and Bahamian cruises beginning in October. Carnival Sunrise then heads back to New York for another season of cruises beginning in spring 2020.