Carnival Glory Bumps Carnival Legend

file photo By The Maritime Executive 12-22-2019 03:36:10

Carnival Glory collided with Carnival Legend while docking in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday morning.

Carnival Legend was already moored. Both vessels suffered minor hull damage above the waterline when the aft port side of Carnival Glory hit the bow of the Carnival Legend. Carnival Glory then sailed close to Oasis of the Seas. The incident is believed to have resulted from a sudden gust of wind and strong currents.

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald told CNBC that there were six minor injuries reported, and the vessels will be able to continue on their itineraries. “Occasionally ships will touch in port, but of course you try to avoid that,” he said.

Ten years ago, on September 30, 2009, gusty winds in Cozumel resulted in Carnival Legend making contact with Enchantment of the Seas. Both ships were able to continue on their itineraries.