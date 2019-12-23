Carnival Glory Bumps Carnival Legend
Carnival Glory collided with Carnival Legend while docking in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday morning.
Carnival Legend was already moored. Both vessels suffered minor hull damage above the waterline when the aft port side of Carnival Glory hit the bow of the Carnival Legend. Carnival Glory then sailed close to Oasis of the Seas. The incident is believed to have resulted from a sudden gust of wind and strong currents.
Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald told CNBC that there were six minor injuries reported, and the vessels will be able to continue on their itineraries. “Occasionally ships will touch in port, but of course you try to avoid that,” he said.
Ten years ago, on September 30, 2009, gusty winds in Cozumel resulted in Carnival Legend making contact with Enchantment of the Seas. Both ships were able to continue on their itineraries.
Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L— Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019
Video of the crash of the #CarnivalLegend and #carnivalglory and near miss of the #royalcaribbean boat @NBCNews @CNN @KSL5TV @fox13 @foxnewsalert @abcnews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/T3a3aWSPZO— Maddie Morris (@maddie__morris) December 20, 2019