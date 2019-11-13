Carmaker Lexus Enters the World of Luxury Yachts

Courtesy Lexus

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-13 21:54:50

Toyota's luxury division Lexus is venturing into the world of production boat-building with a 65-foot "flagship" yacht.

In a statement, Lexus said that international president Yoshihiro Sawa sees the company not as an automotive manufacturer but as a luxury lifestyle brand - one that “explores new ways to deliver innovative and amazing experiences for [Lexus] guests." In furtherance of this goal, it has launched a new luxury boat in partnership with American boatbuilder Marquis Yachts and Italian yacht design studio Nuvolari Lenard.

The new model builds on a 42-foot concept boat that Marquis built for Lexus in 2017. It has three staterooms with berthing for six, an entertainment area, a fly bridge, and carlike arched side windows reminiscent of a Lexus LS or an Audi A4. With a fiberglass / carbon fiber hull and Volvo propulsion, it can reach speeds exceeding 30 knots.

The vessel was on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the same day that it officially went on sale. Its starting price is $3.75 million, rising to $4.85 million fully loaded. At least four have already sold.

A six-part video series on the yacht's creation is available on YouTube.

Another Toyota division, Toyota Marine, has participated in the boatbuilding market since 1997 with the Ponam line of sport-fishing boats and cabin cruisers, highly popular in Japan. Toyota Marine made a brief foray into the U.S. boat market in 1998-2002.

