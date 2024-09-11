Cargo Ship Loaded with Dangerous Ammonium Nitrate Seeks Port in Lithuania

The cargo ship Ruby which caused a controversy in Tromsø, Norway when it was discovered it is carrying ammonia nitrate is again on the move with reports it is seeking permission to enter the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania to undergo reports. The ship reported suffered damage to its rudder and propeller which caused it first to seek refuge in Norway and now has Malta as its port state and DNV as its class reviewing the alternative solutions.

The Ruby (37,000 dwt) registered in Malta and managed from the UAE was loaded in August with 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a volatile compound that when placed under the right conditions can be explosive. It is cited as the source of the explosion that damaged large parts of Beirut four years ago as well as other incidents. The cargo was loaded in Russia and bound for the Canary Islands.

Norwegian authorities have been conferring with Malta and DNV since it was discovered that the vessel was damaged, although public reports have not cited when or how the damage occurred. The vessel sought refuge from an Arctic storm in Norway’s sheltered waters and was later permitted to dock in Tromsø. The Norwegian authorities assert they were not aware of the hull damage or the nature of the cargo but when the dangers were reported in the media Norway ordered the ship to leave the port.

The ship was brought a week ago to anchorage approximately two miles southeast of Vannøy, Norway. A 500-meter (1,600-foot) safety zone was established around the ship while the Norwegian authorities said the “distance is considered sufficient,” for the safety of the population.

The Klaipeda State Seaport Authority confirmed to the Lithuanian media that the Ruby has applied for permission to enter the port. They said the plan is to offload the ammonium nitrate so that the ship could enter one of the shipyards in the port for repairs.

The authorities told the local media they are “assessing the circumstances carefully.” A decision is expected “in the near future.”

The vessel’s AIS signal shows it is underway bound for the remote Norwegian settlement of Andenes (population approximately 2,500) in the northern reaches of the country. The transmission reports the vessel arriving on Thursday, September 12. It could be a service call to replenish stores or relieve the crew.

The Norwegian authorities stressed that they believed the ship after being repositioned did not pose any greater danger than while in normal operations. However, they were continuing to monitor the situation and are in contact with the authorities in Malta and DNV reviewing any solutions or alternatives developed for the situation.

