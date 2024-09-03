Cargo Ship Loaded with Ammonium Nitrate Order Out of Tormsø by Norwegians

The Norwegian authorities are responding to what they termed a “port emergency” after learning that a cargo ship that sought a port of refuge is loaded with ammonium nitrate, the same chemical compound that caused the massive explosion in Beirut and has been used by terrorists with devastating effects. The police in the Norwegian city of Tromsø issued a statement saying the situation is “not desirable,” but that it would be a “completely ordinary operation” to relocate the bulker to a safer anchorage.

The Norwegian Maritime Directorate as well as several other government agencies became involved with the situation. They conducted a Port State control on the bulker named Ruby and ordered it detained after discovering hull damage. However, concern was also raised because of the 20,000 tons of the chemical which under certain circumstances becomes unstable and explosive.

According to the reports, the Ruby (37,000 dwt) registered in Malta and managed from the UAE entered the Norwegian economic zone on August 25 sailing in and out of the 12-mile territorial border in the area around Hammerfest. The vessel was reported to be seeking shelter from a storm. On August 26, the ship headed toward Tromsø and anchored outside requesting a port of refuge. The Norwegian Armed Forces were consulted and recommended the anchor position before the ship moved into Tromsø on September 1.

The regional traffic manager told the local media “We did not know that the ship had this damage when it entered the Norwegian economic zone.” He said they only became aware after the ship anchored.

The Ruby departed the northern Russian port of Kandalaksha on August 22 loaded with the cargo bound for the Canary Islands. The ship which is 600 feet (183 meters) in length grounded at some point suffering damage to its hull, propeller, and rudder.

The Norwegian authorities have ordered that it must undergo temporary repairs before it will be given a permit and that it will then need to go to a shipyard for additional work. The reports suggest the ship will need to be towed.

It is unclear when the Norwegian authorities determined the vessel’s cargo, but they have boarded the ship for an inspection and consulted its papers. The Directorate for Social Security and Emergency Preparedness confirmed the cargo and working with the Norwegian Coastal Agency wants the vessel moved out of the city center.

Tromsø is a northern Norwegian city with a population of approximately 40,000 people and as many as 78,000 in the surrounding areas. It is a popular tourist destination. It is considered to be the northernmost city in the world.

The police said in their statement the intent was to tow the cargo ship to a “reasonable anchorage.” Several locations were under consideration with the maritime authorities but the police assured that it was an ordinary operation carried out regularly.

As of late Tuesday, September 3 going into September 4, the vessel remains at a downtown dock.

