Canada Marks 80th Anniversary of Battle of the Atlantic



Canada is maintaining its tradition of honoring the heroism of sailors who took part in the Battle of the Atlantic and ended up paying the ultimate price. On May 4, the country commemorated the 80th anniversary of the battle that was the longest continuous military campaign during World War II and which claimed the lives of 4,600 Canadians.

Canada has designated the first Sunday in May as the day navy families gather to commemorate the battle, not only to honor the struggle, sacrifice, and loss but also to celebrate the courage of its sailors in the face of daunting obstacles. This year, events were held across the country in order to keep the memories alive.

The Battle of the Atlantic, which lasted from the outbreak of hostilities in September 1939 until victory in May 1945, is credited with transforming the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) from a tiny, ill-equipped, and under-trained force into one of the largest navies. At the outbreak of the war, the RCN comprised only six destroyers, a handful of smaller vessels, and 3,500 sailors. By the time the conflict was ending, RCN had grown to over 373 fighting ships and almost 100,000 sailors.

The battle remains an important aspect of WWII. With continental Europe under Nazi Germany’s control, the United Kingdom stood alone against the Nazi threat. To sustain Britain’s war effort, supplies of food and war materials from the rest of the world had to be shipped there. The Nazi used all-out submarine warfare to try to cut Britain off and starve the island nation into submission, making no distinction between military warships and civilian merchant vessels.

In response, convoys were formed, with warships (escorts) protecting the merchant ships carrying the supplies. Canada was at the forefront in providing its warships to offer escort services. Over the course of the war, Canada alongside other allied naval and air forces fought more than 100 convoy battles and performed as many as 1,000 single ship actions against submarines and warships of the German and Italian navies. The RCN destroyed or shared in the destruction of 33 U-boats and 42 enemy surface craft.

RCN suffered significant casualties. The country lost over 60 ships while over 2,100 sailors, 1,700 merchant mariners, and more than 900 aviators lost their lives. The battle also reached Canadian waters with 23 ships sunk in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the St. Lawrence River.

“As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, we honor the bravery of the Canadians who served with unwavering resolve and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Battle of the Atlantic left a lasting imprint on Canada’s national story and the identity of the RCN,” said Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, RCN Commander.

On the 80th anniversary, Topshee recalled the bravery and inspiring action of the sailors of HMCS Esquimalt, the last Canadian ship sunk in the war on April 16, 1945. The sinking, coming just three weeks before the end of the war, remains a painful memory as 44 sailors, more than half of the crew, died within sight of their home port of Halifax.

This year’s ceremonies were more poignant as the number of living World War II veterans continues to decline.



Canada's Veterans organization compiled a detailed history of the Battle of the Atlantic presented online.