Canada Aims to Restore Reliable Ferry Service on Critical Route to PEI



Canada is hoping to restore reliable ferry transport on the critical Prince Edward Island (PEI) and Nova Scotia route following the arrival of ro/pax ferry MV Northumberland. The government acquired the ferry in November 2023 as an interim replacement for the former MV Holiday Island which was taken out of service after a fire in July 2022.

The 130-meter (426-foot) Northumberland, formerly MV Fanafjord, arrived in Pictou, Canada on the north shore of Nova Scotia on January 26 after a 5-week trip from Norway. The Canadian Coast Guard sent a notice that it would be conducting ice-breaking operations around Pictou to make it possible for the ferry to complete the last miles of its trip.

The vessel is expected to undergo final refit work before commencing service at the beginning of the 2025 operating season. The 2007-built ferry with a capacity of 600 passengers and 180 vehicles will serve on the critical route that has been experiencing challenges since the Holiday Island engine room fire.

The federal government purchased Fanafjord for C$38.6 million (US$27 million) after it faced strong pressure to restore reliability on the PEI and Nova Scotia route. The ferry, which will be operated by Northumberland Ferries Limited, will serve on the route until a successor for Holiday Island is built and ready to enter service in 2028. Holiday Island was one of two vessels used to provide service on the route, the second ferry being MV Confederation.

Confederation plowed into a pier on Prince Edward Island in September 2024 causing a dent and structural damage. The operator Northumberland Ferries later blamed a mechanical failure reporting the visor needed repairs that would require several months. It was hoping to place the vessel back in service by December before the route closed for the winter. After the accident with Confederation, the company was down to just one ferry running four trips a day but then in September MV Saaremaa, leased from Quebec's ferry service, started having unending engine problems.

The PEI and Nova Scotia ferry route is considered an essential transportation link that supports the regional economy and provides employment for approximately 200 people. The route contributes about C$39 million (US$27 million) to the regional economy annually. During the summer months, both are popular tourist destinations.

“After an extremely disappointing season, I’m so pleased to see the MV Northumberland arrive in Canadian waters,” said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture. “Our government fully understands the importance of a safe, reliable two-vessel ferry service, and we are committed to restoring this vital transportation link for all of the families, local businesses, and tourism operators who depend on it.”

The government’s acquisition of Northumberland falls under its Ferry Services Contribution program which ensures that federally-owned ferry assets are part of a safe, reliable, and affordable transportation system. Through the program, the government provides funding to private operators for ferry operations and maintenance. Currently, the government owns four ferry vessels and six shore facilities that are leased to operators.

After the repeated mishaps, the federal government called Northumberland’s frequent service problems unacceptable. The day after the new ferry arrived in Canada, the press reported the government had ordered an audit of the company. Transport Canada has published a request for an independent company to commence the audit.

The company was established in 1941 to provide the critical ferry service. The route to Prince Edward Island is due to resume in May 2025 for the summer season. The company with its sister brand Bay Ferries also maintains service from Nova Scotia to New Brunswick and to Maine.

