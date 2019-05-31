Cameron LNG Ships First Commissioning Cargo

By MarEx 2019-05-31 19:01:09

The Cameron LNG project has shipped the first commissioning cargo of LNG from the first liquefaction train of the export project in Hackberry, Louisiana.

Commissioning cargoes are a critical step in the start-up process and support stabilizing production and performance testing. Commercial operations from the facility will begin after Cameron LNG receives authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is expected in mid-2019.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

More than 72 million hours were spent constructing the Cameron LNG export project to date, with nearly 11,000 workers supporting peak construction.

Cameron LNG Phase 1 is one of five LNG export projects Sempra Energy is developing in North America: Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by FERC, encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks; Port Arthur LNG in Texas, which recently was approved by FERC; and Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co. and Japan LNG Investment, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2 percent of Cameron LNG.

