Cajun Navy Continues Search for Missing Seacor Power Crewmembers

Courtesy United Cajun Navy By The Maritime Executive 04-22-2021 10:05:03

The all-volunteer United Cajun Navy is continuing a privately funded search for the last missing crewmembers of the capsized liftboat Seacor Power, complementing a continuing dive search of the wreck funded by shipowner Seacor Marine. The Coast Guard suspended its air and surface search operations on April 19, ending a six-day effort covering a combined area of about 9,000 square nautical miles.

The Cajun Navy is calling for donations to cover fuel and flight costs for the two seaplanes it has engaged for the continued private search, and it has raised about $65,000 to date.

19 crewmembers were on board the Seacor Power when she capsized in foul weather on April 13. Six have been rescued, but seven are still missing and six have been found dead - making it the most serious accident in the U.S. Gulf offshore sector since the Deepwater Horizon blowout in 2010.

Commercial divers hired by Seacor Marine have made a complete pass through the Seacor Power's interior compartments, and they are making a second sweep before proceeding on with salvage operations, according to updates provided by family members of the crew.

"Seacor has been trying, they really have. But let me tell you, Coast Guard sure needs an uplifting in their organization," said Scott Daspit, the father of missing crewmember Dylan Daspit, in a social media video Thursday. "Number two, the [charterer] Talos Energy, they should be ashamed of themselves. The CEO, no one has contacted [us] or sent a representative down here. The families are hurting, and no one in that operating company has the compassion to come down and visit with us here. Nor did they think about trying to help us with seaplanes."

The charterer of the Seacor Power, Talos Energy, has suggest that the vessel operator and the master were in sole control of the lift boat's movements at the time of the capsizing.

“The Seacor Power was in port for service and inspections for several days prior to its departure," Talos said in a statement. "The vessel was not at a Talos facility and was fully under the command of its captain and Seacor Marine, including when to depart the port."