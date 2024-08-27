Cadet Killed in Paint Locker Explosion on Philippine Freighter

[Brief] A cadet was killed and two crewmembers were injured in an explosion aboard a freighter in Manila on Tuesday, according to local first responders.

At about 1030 hours on Tuesday morning, an explosion occurred in a paint locker aboard the coastal freighter Everwin Star II, which was docked at Vitas Pier 18 in the Tondo district, at the center of the port of Manila. A cadet, identified as Timothy James Lumagui, was killed in the blast.

The fire was quickly put out, and Lumagui's body was discovered when local firefighters arrived to inspect the scene. Two crewmembers, Lowie Belen and Alfred de Leon, sustained third-degree burns and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but local authorities suspect that it may have been caused by flammable paint fumes or by a leak of LPG.

Everwin Star II is a 1,500 dwt domestic freighter flagged in the Philippines. AIS data shows that it is primarily engaged in local interisland trade, and it has no history of international port state inspections.