Bunker Tanker Operating for Chevron Collides with Bulker Off Singapore



The authorities were responding to a collision off Singapore on Monday, September 1, in which a bunker barge and a bulker made contact. The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore is reporting that there was a small fuel spill that was expected to evaporate and break down in the environment, and that both vessels were stable.

Few details were released after the Marine Dynamo (8,270 dwt) collided with the bulker Flag Gangos (56,526 dwt). The vessels were reported to be approximately 5 miles offshore in the western area near Tanah Merah. The collision was reported at 0925 local time, with the MPA saying that a patrol boat, spill response craft, and a drone were deployed.

The master of Marine Dynamo reported that the vessel had spilled Marine Gas Oil (MGO) used for the barge’s propulsion. One crewmember aboard the vessel was also reported to have suffered bruises and sprains and was being treated onboard.

The bulker involved in the collision, Flag Gagnos, Greek-owned and registered in Malta. The ship was heading for Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka.

Marine Dynamo was built in 2023 as one of the two hybrid electric bunker barges for V-Bunkers (Vitol) and chartered in 2024 to Chevron for operations around Singapore. The ship has an electric power system that made it possible to reduce from three to two the number of auxiliary engines installed. It has a 480 kWh energy storage system, which was expected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 20 percent. Chevron said lessons from the operation would be instrumental in expanding the operation of hybrid vessels.

The MPA is reporting that there is no impact on navigational safety, but it has issued a warning to passing vessels.