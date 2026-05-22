Singapore Issues First Authorization for Ammonia Bunkering Trials



Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority recently granted the first authorization for an ammonia bunker operation that will use ship-to-ship fuel transfers. The program is being developed by subsidiaries of Japan’s Itochu Corporation and will be used to fuel the newly built ammonia bulkers for the joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH.

Itochu reports that the authorization was granted following MPA’s review of comprehensive safety studies, risk assessments, and business plans for ammonia bunkering in Singapore developed by Itochu's Singapore-based subsidiary ZETA Bunkering. The authorization became effective on May 15, 2026, for a trial period up to two years, subject to MPA’s prevailing regulatory framework.

The companies ordered the first newbuild ammonia bunker vessel in June 2025, which is being built by Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding. The vessel, which will have a capacity of approximately 5,000 cbm of ammonia marine fuel, is expected to be delivered in September 2027.

Once the vessel is placed into service, the plan is to conduct the demonstration trials in conjunction with the MOL-CMB.TECH joint venture. The companies announced in March 2025 that they had agreed to joint ownership of three ammonia-fitted 210,000 dwt Newcastle bulk carriers. The vessels are being built at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard in China and will operate under a 10-year charter to MOL. The companies also placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) for a total of six chemical tankers. Two of the vessels will be ammonia-fitted on delivery, and the other four will be built ammonia-ready. CMB.TECH will own the vessels, which will operate under charter to MOL Chemical Tankers.

Singapore is at the forefront in the development of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. The first-ever ship bunkering and trials were done under the authorization of the MPA for the Fortescue vessel, an offshore support vessel that was converted for ammonia operations. The test of the Fortescue vessel were conducted in early 2024, and the vessel was authorized for registration in Singapore.

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Itochu says through these demonstrations and subsequent ammonia bunkering trial operations, it will work closely with MPA and other maritime stakeholders to develop infrastructure, technologies, and operational standards for ammonia bunkering that prioritize safety and environmental sustainability. Itochu will also formulate detailed implementation plans, conduct risk assessments, and establish emergency response measures, ensuring that safety and environmental protection remain paramount.

These trials will enable Itochu to establish safe and sustainable ship-to-ship bunkering operations using ammonia as marine fuel. It aims to commercialize the ammonia bunkering business in Singapore and at major maritime hubs worldwide.

