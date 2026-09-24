Bulker Comes Free on High Tide After Being Aground for a Week off Australia
The grounded bulker Cape Falcon (182,066 dwt) came free Thursday morning, September 24, in an earlier-than-planned effort. A salvage attempt had been scheduled to start during the evening tide for the vessel, which grounded on September 18.
Maritime Safety Queensland (Australia) reported the vessel had been refloated on the morning high tide after several previous efforts over the past week had failed to free the Capesize bulker. The vessel is reported to be fully laden and was aground approximately six nautical miles off Gladstone, located in the northeast of Australia.
The Regional Harbour Master had approved a salvage plan yesterday. They said a refloating effort was planned for 1900 on Thursday local time when the high tide was expected to reach around 3.6 meters (nearly 12 feet). The effort was dependent on favorable weather conditions, the sea state, and tidal conditions.
Cape Falcon was maneuvering at slow speeds, according to Maritime Safety Queensland, while attempting to anchor in the bunkering anchorage off the Port of Gladstone. It was declared aground at 1524 local time on September 18. Maritime Safety Queensland was enforcing a one-nautical-mile exclusion zone around the vessel and said that while it was outside the port shipping channel, there would still be some impact to the shipping schedule. Tugs were being used from the port to support the recovery effort, but attempts to pull the vessel free over the weekend failed.
Cape Falcon grounded six nautical miles offshore while attempting to anchor for bunkering (Maritime Safety Queensland)
The ship, which was built in 2022 and is approximately 292 meters (958 feet) in length, is managed by Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha and registered in Liberia. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau advises there are no reports of injury to the crew and no pollution reported, while media reports said it grounded near the edge of the dredge spoil ground.
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Cape Falcon was directed after being refloated to anchor pending a further investigation. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority detained the ship to ensure all safety and regulatory requirements are met before the vessel resumes service. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it would launch a short investigation, including conducting interviews and collecting evidence and data, and it had ordered the ship’s voyage data recorder preserved. Investigators will be looking at the ship’s tracking data, weather, the crew and operator, and its maintenance records.
Gladstone is one of Australia’s large dry bulk ports and a major export location. Port officials note it handles more than 30 commodities, including coal and minerals.