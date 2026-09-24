Bulker Comes Free on High Tide After Being Aground for a Week off Australia

The grounded bulker Cape Falcon (182,066 dwt) came free Thursday morning, September 24, in an earlier-than-planned effort. A salvage attempt had been scheduled to start during the evening tide for the vessel, which grounded on September 18.

Maritime Safety Queensland (Australia) reported the vessel had been refloated on the morning high tide after several previous efforts over the past week had failed to free the Capesize bulker. The vessel is reported to be fully laden and was aground approximately six nautical miles off Gladstone, located in the northeast of Australia.

The Regional Harbour Master had approved a salvage plan yesterday. They said a refloating effort was planned for 1900 on Thursday local time when the high tide was expected to reach around 3.6 meters (nearly 12 feet). The effort was dependent on favorable weather conditions, the sea state, and tidal conditions.