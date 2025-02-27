Bulgarian Bulker Saves 34 Fishermen From Burning Boat in the Indian Ocean

A Bulgarian bulker has rescued 34 fishermen from a burning vessel off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to the shipowner.

Eleen Armonia, a 2008-built bulker owned by Eleen Marine, was under way from Singapore to the Cape of Good Hope when the crew spotted smoke from a burning vessel at a position about 500 nautical miles to the south of Sri Lanka. The small vessel had no AIS identification, and did not have a strong radar return.

The captain of Eleen Armonia diverted to assist. In a long series of evolutions, the crew of the bulker rescued all 34 Indonesian nationals aboard the fishing vessel, identified as the Hasil Abadi 28. The fire was extinguished, though the vessel is likely a total loss; no injuries were reported.

Eleen Marine contacted the owner of the fishing vessel and learned that the firm had several other vessels in its fleet operating nearby. The crew were provided with food and medical care, then transferred to one of these sister ships, and the Armonia proceeded on her way.

"This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond among seafarers worldwide," Eleen Marine said in a statement.