Philippine Cargo Vessel Disabled After Fire

Moreta Venture - Moreta Shipping Lines By The Maritime Executive 07-20-2020 01:54:07

[Brief] The 4500 dwt Philippine inter-island general cargo ship Moreta Venture reported a fire while sailing in the northern Philippines approximately 1.2 nautical miles southwest of Marikaban Island, in Batangas province in the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the distress call from the cargo vessel was received just before 5 a.m. on July 20. The Philippine rescue vessel BRP Boracay, which was berthed in Sta. Clara, Batangas City, was dispatched to the scene of the incident along with a Philippine Coast guard helicopter.

Commodore Leovigildo Panopio of the Philippine Coast Guard reported that they ensured that all of the officers and crew on board were safe and accounted for before combating the fire onboard. The Coast Guard reported that there were no casualties.

The fire was declared out about three hours after the initial distress call. The vessel however is reported to be dead in the water and drifting.

The Philippine Coast Guard is coordinating with tugboats in the vicinity and the damaged cargo ship will be towed to port.

Owned and operated by the Moreta Shipping Lines of the Philippines, the Moreta Venture, which was built in 2001, maintains regular inter-island cargo service.