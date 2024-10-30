Body of Missing Canadian Coast Guard Crewmember Found off Newfoundland

Canada's federal police force says that it has identified the body of a Canadian Coast Guard crewmember who went missing from the cutter CCGS Vincent Massey last month. The search and rescue mission had long since ended, and the unexpected discovery of the remains brings closure to the case.

The crewmember went missing at some point between September 15-16 while the vessel was operating off the coast of Newfoundland. The ship's crew discovered a possible MOB situation when the ship arrived in St. Johns on the morning of the 16th and the crewmember could not be located on board. After an extensive search of the vessel, the Coast Guard launched a large-scale SAR operation with its own assets and assistance from good Samaritans.

Given the cold water off Newfoundland, the odds of survival were low, and the search was called off on the 17th. "We are devastated to confirm that one of our own employees has been lost at sea," the CCG said in a statement on the 18th.

More than a month later, on October 19, a commercial vessel found and recovered human remains in Placentia Bay, about 80 nautical miles southwest of St. Johns. On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that the body belonged to the missing CCG crewmember from Vincent Massey.

Canadian Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos identified the deceased as Jocelyn De Varennes, a resident of Quebec and an electrical officer aboard the Massey. The CCG will fly flags at half mast through November 3 in De Varennes' memory.