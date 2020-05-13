Base Selected for World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Equinor and SSE Renewables have announced plans to build a new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, at the Port of Tyne.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies. It will be able to generate around five percent of the UK’s electricity needs, enough for over 4.5 million homes.

Construction of the wind farm, led by SSE Renewables, began in January 2020 and as operator for the operations phase, Equinor will construct thee new O&M base and operate the wind farm for its expected life of more than 25 years. The project has three 1.2GW phases, with each phase located more than 130 kilometers from the North East coast of England. First power generation is planned for 2023.

The UK government has legislated to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Tyne said: “The Port recently launched its ‘Tyne 2050’ plan with a vision to become one of the most environmentally sustainable ports in the UK by 2030. Offshore wind is a key component of that strategy and this announcement is a huge step towards developing a cleaner future for the Port, the region and for industry in the North East.”

