Baltimore Fireboats Respond to Sinking Towboat



The Baltimore City Fireboat Station is reporting that it received a mayday call from a tug operating south of the city in the Curtis Bay/Curtis Creek region. The vessel reported it was taking on water.

The vessel is being identified as the Gale (145 gross tons) towboat, and from the pictures, it appears to have been moving a fuel barge. The vessel, built in 1980, has been owned by a Maryland-based company, McLean Contracting, since 2020. It is 65.5 feet (20 meters) in length.

It is unclear how many people were aboard this morning, but the report says they have all been rescued. There were no reports of injuries.

All souls on board are safe and uninjured. pic.twitter.com/rh8UJrfJGy — Baltimore City Fireboat Station (@BCFDFireboat1) April 8, 2026

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The towboat is reported to have struck an object in Curtis Creek and began taking on water. Fire Rescue Boat 1 and Marine 1 (acting as Fire Rescue Boat 2) quickly responded to the scene.

The Gale appears to have remained partially above water, tied to the barge. Another tug remains in the area while a rescue operation can be organized.