Australia Needs Public's Help Raising Sniffer Dogs for Ports

The Australian Border Force is looking for members of the public to foster puppies that may eventually serve as sniffer dogs for maritime and border enforcement.

The puppies, available beginning at nine weeks of age, need temporary homes where they can develop and have opportunities for socialization, which is crucial for their future careers. Foster homes provide environments where the young Labradors can interact with new people, animals and settings early in life, border officials say. Owners agree to bring the dogs to busy locations so that they can get used to being around crowds and social stimulation.

Under the arrangement, the Border Force assumes financial responsibility for the puppies, covering costs for food, equipment and veterinary care. The agency also offers accommodation for the animals when foster families travel or take vacations, as well as 24/7 support as required.

"The relationship between our foster carers and the ABF represents a meaningful community partnership," said Bjorn Roberts, a commander with the agency. "These carers fulfill an essential function in preparing future detector dogs for service with our organization or partner agencies."

The Detector Dog Program forms a significant component of Australia's border security system. The program only uses Labrador Retrievers because of their work ethic, stable temperament and adaptability to varied environments.

Once trained, the dogs work at seaports, mail centers and other facilities throughout Australia. They are trained to detect narcotics, tobacco, firearms, explosives and currency.

Previous pet ownership experience is not required for potential foster carers, and the agency provides continuous support, including a 24-hour assistance service. Foster families are expected to help with the puppies' development by bringing them to busy locations such as shopping centers, sporting venues and playgrounds.