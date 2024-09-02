Australia Conducts First Nuclear-Powered Sub Maintenance with USS Hawaii



The Royal Australian Navy recently participated in the first maintenance of a nuclear-powered submarine in Australia using local personnel. It is being hailed as the next key step in the AUKUS partnership designed to bring nuclear-powered submarines into the Australian fleet.

USS Hawaii, a Virginia class submarine commissioned in 2007 was recently sent to HMAS Stirling in Western Australia for a maintenance period. She was accompanied by USS Emory S. Land, a U.S. service ship with equipment and crew dedicated to providing maintenance work for U.S. submarines.

Personnel from the Australian Navy were working alongside the U.S. Navy counterparts and contractors from Australia for the Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period. In preparation for the project, over 30 Australian Navy officers and sailors were embedded as part of the crew of USS Emory S. Land since January 2024 to build the skills, knowledge, and experience in nuclear-powered submarine maintenance. One of the Royal Australian Navy officers to graduate from the Submarine Officer Basic Course and naval nuclear training in the U.S. is also part of the crew of USS Hawaii.

Accompanying USS Hawaii was the sub tender Emory S. Land (USN)

The Australian Navy called the effort “the most practical demonstration of progress to implement the AUKUS Pathway to date.” Its personnel directly participated in the maintenance of the nuclear-powered submarine. The Australians were to undertake hands-on learning, and conduct, and observe the maintenance with the U.S. Navy personnel.

Port visits by U.S. and UK nuclear-powered submarines for projects such as this maintenance the Australian Navy said are a vital part of building Australia’s capability and capacity to support maintenance on nuclear-powered submarines in the lead-up to Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West) commencing in 2027.

“The rotational presence of one UK Astute class and up to four U.S. Virginia class submarines at HMAS Stirling as part of SRF-West will further accelerate Australia’s ability to be sovereign ready to safely and securely own, operate and maintain Australia’s future fleet of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s,” writes the Australian Royal Navy.

They noted that during World War II, the U.S. Navy routinely conducted maintenance on U.S., UK, and Dutch submarines in Fremantle.

