Artemis Releases Design for Hydrofoiling Electric Ferry

Illustration courtesy Artemis

Belfast-based Artemis Technologies has released the design for its proposed all-electric hydrofoiling ferry, the EF-24. The fast-catamaran design will ride above the water on three foils, and its all-electric drive will push it to speeds as high as 38 knots.

Artemis expects to get a range of 115 nm out of the vessel at a 25-knot cruise speed, with zero emissions and higher efficiency. Passenger capacity will be up to 150, and - with hydrofoiling - the ride will be more comfortable, with less vessel motion. Wake effects will also be minimized, Artemis says.

“We have combined our experience from the worlds of high-performance sailing, motorsports, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing to design and develop an electric propulsion system that is quite simply a game changer for the maritime industry," said founder and former America's Cup sailor Dr. Iain Percy OBE. “With hydrofoils that lift the boats out of the water, we are dramatically reducing drag. This is coupled with a submerged electric drivetrain that is exceptionally efficient."

Uniquely, Artemis says that the vessel will incorporate a collision-avoidance system which dodges obstacles by "diverting the ferry on an altered path" away from in-water objects, like wildlife.

The first vessel in the ferry series will be named Zero, and it will be deployed on a trial passenger service from Bangor to Belfast. Artemis expects to have the ferry in the water and operating in 2024.

Artemis' first commercial vessel, a 12-meter hydrofoiling workboat, is already in operation along the Belfast waterfront. The launch has a range of 60 nm at up to 25 knots, and it is aimed at crew transfer operations.

“The ride comfort of a hydrofoiling vessel through a large seaway has to be experienced to be believed, offering a completely smooth journey whatever the sea state," said Dr. Percy. “This will allow engineers in crew transfer vessels or port operations to get to their destination and deliver their services without discomfort."