Ammonia-Fueled Tanker Project Expands with New Participants

A shuttle tanker design built by Samsung (file photo) By The Maritime Executive 02-23-2021 06:31:14

One of the leading projects working to develop the first ammonia-fueled tanker announced an expansion of the project as it moves to the next phase of development. The alliance of MISC Berhad, LR, Samsung Heavy Industries, and MAN Energy Solutions was launched in January 2020 and in September was awarded an Approval in Principle by LR.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Yara International are joining the Joint Development Project, which will now be known as The Castor Initiative. Yara, which has been working on alternative power projects, will work alongside the partners to develop ammonia propulsion ships. The MPA will provide insights as a bunkering hub and flag state on safety issues and ammonia bunkering procedures, and provide access to the research capabilities in Singapore.

According to the partnership, with the addition of Yara and the MPA, they now have complete representation from all areas of the maritime ecosystem. The experience and expertise of each partner will be central to the success of the initiative.

“Supporting the enabling role of ammonia in the energy transition, we recognize the need for value chain collaboration to make zero-emission shipping by using ammonia as a fuel a reality,” said Magnus Ankarstrand, EVP Clean Ammonia, Yara.

While ammonia is one of the fuels being considered by maritime stakeholders, the partners also recognize that the shipping industry will need to explore multiple decarbonization pathways and hope their collaboration will spur others in the maritime industry to join forces on addressing this global challenge.

MPA Chief Executive, Quah Ley Hoon, said, “Decarbonisation remains a key priority for the maritime sector, not just in Singapore but globally. As a transshipment and bunkering hub, we are committed to meet IMO2030/2050 decarbonization goals. We are also looking forward to collaborating with like-minded industry partners to support the development and trials of alternative future marine fuels such as ammonia.”

After the awarding of the AiP, SHI said it was proceeding with its work on the development of a relevant fuel gas supply system as well as detailed ship designs. Its goal is to commercialize these developments by 2025.

