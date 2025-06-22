Amidst Iranian Strikes, Israel Moves Electric Cars Out of Ports

Amidst an ongoing exchange of fire with Iran, Israel's Shipping and Ports Authority has ordered car importers to prepare to evacuate all electric vehicles from Israeli seaports. Battery-electric and hybrid cars are prone to high-intensity fires, and the authority wants them dispersed out of the ports of Haifa and Ashdod.

Iran has launched repeated rounds of ballistic missile strikes against targets in Israel, retaliating against ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, missile complexes and senior leaders. Iran's missile forces have suffered attrition from the Israeli aerial campaign, but continue to deliver large-scale barrages reaching as far as Haifa and Tel Aviv. On Sunday morning, nearly 30 projectiles hit residential blocks in Tel Aviv and Ness Ziona.

The ongoing threat of missile attacks prompted strict limits on public gatherings, and schools have been closed; the need to limit damage also prompted the order to prepare to evacuate electric cars from port storage lots. The logistical arrangements for relocating the vehicles remain uncertain, but large parking areas will be required, Israeli outlet Globes reports.

Amidst the ongoing threat of Iranian strikes, the 1,500-passenger Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris was asked on Sunday to delay its return by Israel's Home Front Command, according to Times of Israel. Operator Mano Maritime said that passengers aboard the vessel and those waiting to board in Ashdod have all been notified.

Crown Iris has relocated thousands of people in and out of Israel since the temporary shutdown of international flights to Tel Aviv on June 13. Air travel in and out of Israel remains limited, and Israeli national airline El Al has offered to cover the cost of transport on the cruise ship for customers whose flights were canceled due to the restrictions.