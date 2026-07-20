AIDA Runs Unusual Cruise to Rotterdam Dry Dock for Passengers

Passengers aboard the AIDA cruise ship AIDAmar experienced an unusual cruise destination on a July cruise. The ship needed to complete a certificate inspection that reportedly had been delayed by weather, so the July 3 cruise proceeded to Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam’s Botlek location instead of a scheduled cruise to Scandinavia.

The 71,300 gross ton ship, which was built by Meyer Werft, entered service in June 2012. It has a passenger capacity of 2,194 people plus a crew of more than 600, and in this instance, they had the unique experience of being onboard when the ship underwent a bottom survey. The ship was placed in the dry dock on July 5 and was made “high and dry” for the inspection.

Passengers had been advised of the rather unique change planned for their cruise. They had to arrive earlier than scheduled for the departure from Warnemünde, Germany. Instead of heading to Aarhus, Denmark; Gothenburg, Sweden; and Oslo, Norway, they cruise to Rotterdam. They were offered a 50 percent discount on their fares and a 20 percent future cruise credit.

“The technical scope of the project was very straightforward,” says Damen Shiprepair Project Manager Edwin Steijaert. “It’s something we do on a regular basis, and frequently with crew on board. What made this an exceptional occurrence – and also a considerable logistical challenge – was the presence of passengers.”

Most of the time, cruise ships are out of service, or on the rare occasion when there is an urgent need, they make dry dock stops with passengers aboard. Cunard, for example, in January 2023 diverted the Queen Victoria to Navantia with passengers aboard for “essential repairs” to one of the Azipods, and in 2017, Navantia also conducted a dry docking of AIDAbella to repair a small oil leak from its Azipod.

Passengers' unusual view as they arrived at their "port" -- Damen Shiprepair's dry dock (Damen)

AIDAmar had undergone a normal port state inspection in late June in Finland. No deficiencies were found, but she still needed the hull inspection.

Damen points out the challenges because the dry dock is in a controlled zone. An active facility, it had to ensure that everyone was entering and exiting the area in a controlled and safe manner. But it also put on a show for the passengers and to accommodate AIDA’s unique request.

A temporary platform was constructed for passengers to view and photograph the vessel while it was in the dry dock. An area was created for tour buses so AIDA could conduct sightseeing trips around the Netherlands. Damen staged an exhibition about its history and work with Carnival Corporation and AIDA, and passengers even received unique gift bags with Dutch-style trinkets and cookies.

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Onboard, AIDA also made it a unique experience. It added special onboard events and entertainment, viewing for the World Cup matches, and themed programming.

The cruise ship returned to Warnemünde after the dry dock. It resumed its normal schedule, and passengers had a truly unique experience to share with their friends.

