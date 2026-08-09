Capt. Lefteris Avagianos is a shipping professional and former Master Mariner. He is a graduate of the World Maritime University's Postgraduate Diploma in Marine Insurance Law and Practice and is currently pursuing an LLM in Maritime Law at The City Law School, City St George's, University of London. He also serves as a member of the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS) Pool of Experts for the Fourth Cycle of the World Ocean Assessment and is an Associate Fellow of The Nautical Institute. His professional interests include maritime safety, seafarer welfare, the social status of seafarers, and the practical application of international maritime law.