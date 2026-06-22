AIDA Marks 30 Years of “Democratizing” Cruising

Carnival Corporation’s AIDA brand marked its 30th anniversary at the beginning of June, with management highlighting the impact of the brand on the German and European cruise markets. While the major American brands are nearly twice as old, AIDA is seen as a pioneer that helped to develop a broad market segment that has become among the most successful in the industry.

Germany has a long heritage in cruising, with HAPAG (Hamburg American Line) starting cruising around the turn of the twentieth century and early, dedicated cruise ships. The country’s passenger shipping, however, was hurt badly by the two world wars, and in the 1970s, unfavorable currency exchange rates left passenger shipping with just a few luxury ships catering to an older German traveler.

AIDA’s origins date back to 1991 and the privatization of Deutsche Seereederei, the East German state-owned shipping company. New management looked to adapt Germany’s popular vacation club approach to cruising, and it launched in 1996 with one ship, Aida (38,500 gross tons).

The new Aida sought to capture the resort approach, was casual, and catered to an active lifestyle. Dining was in large communal settings, the gym was placed at the front of the main lounge deck, and there was a popular children’s program. Possibly being a little irreverent, long before hull art was common, the ships had the distinctive “red kiss mouth and blue eyes” inspired by Giuseppe Verdi’s opera. It became the signature look of the AIDA ships.

The company had a rocky start, with a brief stint owned by Norwegian Cruise Line, before being acquired by P&O in 2000. That gave it the capital to build new ships, and then came the merger of P&O Princess with Carnival, and AIDA gained a place of prominence in the new corporation. As it marked its tenth anniversary, it was starting construction of the Sphinx Class, three 69,200 gross ton cruise ships, followed by four slightly larger ships, the 71,300 gross ton Icarus Class.

“AIDA democratized cruising 30 years ago. What began as a small venture has developed into the greatest innovation in German tourism and has made sea travel possible for many people,” says Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises. He notes that AIDA is one of the best-known brands in Germany and that over 30 years, 17 million passengers have been aboard its ships.

The success of the brand launched the German cruise market and influenced many European lines. It also predates the move to casual cruising that has become the norm in the American market. At one point, AIDA was reported to be the best financially performing brand in the Carnival Corporation. Today, AIDA has 11 cruise ships in service and two on order with Fincantieri due for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

AIDA cruise ships put on colorful laser light shows for passengers (AIDA)

The growth of cruising in Germany, spurred on in large part by AIDA, also saw TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Group form a joint venture called Mein Schiff. It launched in 2009, with refurbished ships from Celebrity Cruises, and introduced the first newbuild for Mein Schiff in 2014. Mein Schiff took delivery of its ninth cruise ship in mid-June.

AIDA is also at the forefront of new technologies and leading both Carnival Corporation and the industry in the adoption of beneficial technologies. It was the first to fit cruise ships with LNG-capable engines, the first to have ocean-going dual-fuel LNG cruise ships, at the forefront of shore power, and its AIDAprima is reported to be operating the largest battery system currently in use in the maritime industry. In 2026, it points out that its ships are planned to have over 600 shore power calls, which is about ten times as many as three years ago.

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It is currently investing approximately €700 million in its largest fleet modernization program in the company’s history. AIDAdiva, AIDAbella, and AIDAluna have completed renovations, and five more ships will be completed by 2028.

To celebrate its anniversary, AIDA hosted events across the fleet, and on June 7, three of its ships, AIDAperla, AIDAprima, and AIDAsol, sailed together in a parade into Hamburg. That night, the ships conducted one of their famous laser light shows along the Hamburg waterfront. The company is also hosting its first-ever innovation competition, seeking ideas for the future of cruising, emphasizing decarbonization, sustainability, and artificial intelligence and smart tools. Submissions are due by June 26, and there will be an innovation presentation in September.

