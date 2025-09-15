AI Tool Launched to Detect Misdeclared and Dangerous Goods in Containers

The latest tool in the fight against misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods in containers is being launched by the World Shipping Council in its Cargo Safety Program. The industry-led initiative is using a new AI-powered screening tool in an attempt to identify the dangers that are a leading cause of fires and increase protection for crew, vessels, and the environment. At launch, carriers representing more than 70 percent of global TEU capacity have joined the program.

Misdeclared dangerous goods are a leading cause of ship fires, reported as responsible for more than a quarter of all cargo-related incidents, according to data from Allianz's Safety and Shipping Review 2025. The insurer warned in its analysis that ship fires are at their highest level in over a decade, including several high-profile incidents in recent weeks.

The Marie Maersk reached Malaysia yesterday, September 14, a month after the crew saw smoke coming from a container while they were off the coast of Africa. While they were able to contain the fire, Maersk has declared General Average to share the cost of the extraordinary firefighting effort. Last week, the hulk of Wan Hai 503 also finally arrived in a port of refuge after a devastating container fire and explosions, which contributed to the loss of four crewmembers and a vessel that was largely burnt out.

“We have seen too many tragic incidents where misdeclared cargo has led to catastrophic fires, including the loss of life,” said Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council. “The WSC Cargo Safety Program strengthens the industry’s safety net by combining shared screening technology, common inspection standards, and real-world feedback to reduce risk.”

At the heart of the program is a digital cargo screening tool powered by the National Cargo Bureau’s (NCB) technology. The program combines AI-powered cargo screening and common inspection standards to identify misdeclared and undeclared high-risk shipments before they are loaded. In addition, it incorporates machine learning to help the tool get smarter and to adapt to new and emerging risks.

The system will scan millions of bookings in real time using keyword searches, trade pattern recognition, and AI-driven algorithms to identify potential risks. Alerts are reviewed by carriers and, when needed, verified through targeted physical inspections.

The World Shipping Council says it does not replace the fundamental obligation shippers have to declare dangerous goods accurately. However, the program will also establish common inspection standards for verifying shipments and an incident feedback loop to ensure lessons from real-world cases strengthen prevention.

The World Shipping Council recently warned that an analysis of port state inspection data showed that more than one-in-ten (11.39 percent) had a problem in 2024 out of more than 77,600 containers inspected. The report highlighted that deficiencies were up slightly from 2023 and at a new, recent high, with issues including misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods, incorrect documentation, and improper packing.

By improving cargo screening, the World Shipping Council believes it will help prevent incidents, protecting crew, vessels, other cargo, and the environment. A similar effort launched in the past few years to help educate crews about container collapses and the dangers of parametric rolling contributed to declines in the number of boxes being lost overboard.

