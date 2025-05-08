Aging Vessels, Manning, and Training Issues Affect Seafarers' Happiness

While crew satisfaction has stabilized, the latest edition of the Seafarer Happiness Index highlights the strains from aging vessels, safe manning issues, and a lack of training among the key concerns of seafarers. The quarterly survey run by The Mission to Seafarers, in collaboration with Idwal and NorthStandard, and supported by Inmarsat, is marking its 10th year, with the organizers saying it offers essential insights into the experiences and concerns of seafarers and the areas that require improvement.

The Q1 report shows an overall rise in seafarer happiness to 6.98 out of 10, up from 6.91 in Q4 2024, with the organizers saying overall it revealed a steadying in seafarer satisfaction. Traditionally, issues related to welfare, food, connectivity, manning, and shore leave were among the elements consistently cited by seafarers. The organizers are saying that despite pressure points, many seafarers continue to find fulfillment in their work. They point to teamwork and camaraderie helping with the experience while saying seafarers enjoy the technical aspects of their roles.

The latest survey identifies safe manning as the most critical concern for seafarers. Respondents described how diminishing crew sizes combined with aging vessel infrastructure were adding to the pressures. The Mission to Seafarers says many respondents reported having to implement triage systems for maintenance tasks, addressing only the most urgent repairs while routine upkeep falls behind. This, of course, raises safety concerns for the crew and the vessels. Slap-dash repairs aboard the containership Dali, for example, have become a central issue in the investigation into the ship hitting and destroying Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Training also emerged as a concern in Q1. While many seafarers acknowledged access to some development opportunities, others expressed a desire for training that feels “more grounded in reality.” The Mission to Seafarers says there is a desire for more consistent, practical, and scenario-based instruction that builds real confidence, not just theoretical knowledge, especially in high-stress or emergency situations.

“Addressing challenges like aging vessels, inadequate training, and restricted shore leave is not just a matter of welfare – it’s essential for operational performance and future-proofing the sector,” said Ben Bailey, Director of Programme for The Mission to Seafarers. “These issues are clearly interlinked. Neglecting seafarers compromises the reliability of global maritime trade.”

The impact of the workload is reported to be creating stress and lowering the seafarers’ happiness. The Mission to Seafarers points to long hours, especially during port operations, and says respondents also cited excessive administration burdens and constant pressure from shoreside management as negatively affecting morale.

They also repeat a persistent concern over the limitations of shore leave. The Mission says it is a deeply felt frustration among seafarers. Other issues, including prolonged contracts and limited connectivity, also remain a concern as they increase the sense of isolation and disconnection for seafarers.

“While it is positive to see strong teamwork, pride in the profession, and some improvements in connectivity, there continue to be key challenges that shouldn’t be ignored,” said Yves Vandenborn, Head of Loss Prevention Asia-Pacific, NorthStandard. He notes progress in some areas of concern while saying, “Persistent overwork, stagnant wages, and patchy welfare support continue to have a negative impact on morale.”

Based on the results and long-term insights from 10 years of the survey, The Mission to Seafarers says the industry must act decisively. It is calling for investing in vessel upkeep, prioritizing targeted, hands-on training, and ensuring crews have access to rest, support, and connections ashore and at home.

