After U.S. Attack on Iran, Shipping Continues to Use Strait of Hormuz

While shipping watches closely for Iran to make a decision on a full-scale closure of the Strait of Hormuz, shipping associations and government advisory agencies are urging caution for ships passing through areas within reach of Iran's military capabilities - including the Red Sea, where Iran-linked Houthis have suspended a ceasefire with the United States.

So far, the Strait of Hormuz remains open and in commercial use. Traffic continues to use the waterway after the attack, and as of the early hours of Monday morning (local time), about one dozen ships were operating in or near the Hormuz traffic separation scheme - almost all of them eastbound, based on AIS data provided by Pole Star (top). Kpler confirms routine levels of traffic (below).

I had to cut a little short but a key takeaway was that we have to rely more on visual checks due to GNSS Interference but there is not clear sign of vessel flow changes/disruptions so far. #OOTT https://t.co/pGVkj4vxqY pic.twitter.com/6Z3ILFU0l5 — Yui Torikata (@yui_torikata) June 22, 2025

Additional traffic operating "dark" with AIS off could be present and undetected. In addition, heavy GPS jamming has been reported in and around the strait, potentially throwing off the reported positions of vessels.

While global commerce continues to flow through the strait, shipowners and operators have been advised to weigh their options carefully. Greece's shipping ministry has asked owners to "reassess passage of the Straits of Hormuz" until further notice - and if they do decide to make a run for it, they are advised to maintain maximum security levels, maximize distance from Iranian waters, and keep a careful log of all events.

Likewise, BIMCO is urging caution in the Mideast, particularly in the Red Sea. Now that Houthi fighters have announced their renewed intention to strike at American shipping, it is possible that - whether by intent or by miscalculation - they could hit other passing traffic as well.

"The Houthi threat against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has also gone up," BIMCO security chief Jakob Larsen told Bloomberg. "The Houthis now threaten merchant ships with affiliation to Israel or the U.S., but attacks against merchant ships with other affiliations cannot be ruled out."