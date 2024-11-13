After One Month, New Zealand's Navy Prepares to Defuel Sunken Ship

The New Zealand Defence Force is closing in on an operation to remove the fuel from the lost survey ship Manawanui, which ran aground and sank off Samoa in October. The service has revised its defueling plan and secured approval from Samoan authorities to proceed, and is in final talks with a commercial salvor.

"Once the fuel removal contract has been finalized, the salvor will be mobilizing equipment and personnel to Samoa to remove the fuel and other pollutants from the ship," Commodore Andrew Brown said.

The Royal New Zealand Navy has rotated in a new group of personnel on the ground in Samoa to monitor the wreck and assist with the salvage operation. The vessel's main fuel tanks remain intact, and the service is keeping up daily drone surveillance of the site. "The New Zealand Defence Force will maintain an appropriate presence in Samoa until all aspects of the recovery operation have been completed," Commodore Brown said.

After NZDF conducted a site visit on November 5 with the salvor and Samoan authorities, plans for extracting fuel from Manawanui's tanks were adjusted and finalized.

HMNZS Manawanui went aground near a reef on the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa on October 5. The commanding officer ordered the 75 crewmembers aboard the vessel to abandon ship, and all made it safely to shore, despite rough surface conditions. Several of the survivors were injured while crossing a reef to reach safety, but all survived. The Manawanui did not fare as well: the vessel listed, caught fire and sank the following morning.

The NZDF convened a formal Court of Inquiry on the sinking, and on Wednesday, the service announced that it had received the court's interim factfinding report. In a statement, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said the court had made good progress and was on track with interviews and evidence gathering. The interim report will be analyzed by a government legal team, and some of its details will be released to the public later this month. The final report - which will include the court's conclusions - is expected by the end of February.

"I am aware of the desire to have answers, and while it is important the Court works expeditiously, it is also vital to respect the process and carefully step our way through it," Golding said.