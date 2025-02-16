After Collision, Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Pulls Into Souda Bay

The carrier USS Harry S. Truman has arrived in Souda Bay, Crete for emergency repairs after a collision damaged her starboard quarter on Wednesday night. The impact caused minor damage to the hull and several exterior structures, but the impact was comparatively limited.

“While the ship is fully mission capable and the ship conducted flight operations following the collision, pulling into port for emergent repairs will enable the ship to continue deployment as scheduled,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, Harry S. Truman’s commanding officer.

The hull damage - all above the waterline - includes the exterior bulkheads of two storage rooms and a maintenance space. Externally, the impact damaged a line handling space, a part of the fantail, and the platform above a storage space. Luckily, the aircraft elevator located in the same area sustained no damage, and the command says that it is fully operational.

Forward-deployed maintenance units in Souda Bay are carrying out an assessment and repair process to fix the damage.

“The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) units remain operational across geographic regions in support of their component commanders,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of HSTCSG. “Our mission has not changed and we remain committed to responding to any challenge in this dynamic and global security environment.”

The Navy has not yet released the details of Truman's collision with the bulker Besiktas M, which occurred off Port Said at about 2345 hours local time on Wednesday night. From images of the damage aboard Besiktas M, the merchant ship's starboard bow appears to have made contact underneath the deck overhang on Truman's starboard quarter, tearing a mooring winch free of the bulker's forecastle.