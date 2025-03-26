AD Ports Group and Columbia Group Launch Ship Management Joint Venture

Columbia Group, a leading global ship management and crew management service provider, will take over the management of the ocean-going fleet operated within the AD Ports Group. The two companies are forming a new strategic partnership which they said aims to elevate in-house fleet operations while also providing service offerings for regional clients.

AD Ports Group with a portfolio comprised of 34 terminals and a presence in over 50 countries, started building its vessel operations group more than a decade ago under the name SAFEEN Group. It has grown into Noatum Maritime with operations in container, dry bulk, liquid bulk, and Ro-Ro shipping. The group operates over 250 ocean-going vessels plus it has a large fleet of port service vessels.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our shared vision to set new standards in maritime asset management,” said Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of Columbia Group. “Combining Columbia’s global expertise with AD Ports Group’s strong presence in the Middle East will drive operational excellence and innovation in the region’s maritime sector., through state-of-the-art fleet management systems.”

The newly formed entity, Noatum - CSM Limited, is a joint venture designed to optimize third-party vessel operations, and that of AD Ports Group’s ocean-going fleet. According to the companies, it combines Columbia Group’s expertise in advanced fleet management systems and AI-driven performance analytics, with AD Ports Group's diverse fleet and extensive ship management experience,

“As we expand our capabilities, we are benefitting our clients by elevating quality and efficiency,” said Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group. “This partnership symbolizes a pivotal advancement in maritime asset management, merging the strengths of Columbia Group and AD Ports Group. We are committed to offering a holistic suite of services with exceptional operational competency and expertise, further fortifying our position as a global maritime service provider.”

Based in the UAE, the JV will support day-to-day management and introduce comprehensive crew management, procurement, training, and other operational services to ensure best-in-class asset management practices. According to the companies, the JV will benefit from immediate access to Columbia Group’s Performance Optimisation Control Room (POCR), a digital platform designed to catalyze fleet performance enhancement, predictive maintenance, and regulatory compliance. The platform provides live monitoring and comprehensive decision support tools to optimize voyages, speed, bunker usage, and emissions.

