Abu Dhabi Explores Green Hydrogen to Ammonia for Shipping and Export

Abu Dhabi's Khalifa port is located next to the industrial zone (Khalifa)

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Abu Dhabi Ports are discussing the development of an industrial scale green hydrogen to ammonia export project in Abu Dhabi. According to the companies, a partnership for a green hydrogen to ammonia project on this scale would be a significant step towards Abu Dhabi’s entry into the market for green energy.

The companies will work together on developing proposals for a green ammonia export facility to be based in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD). The new plant would be fueled by hydrogen produced by an electrolyzer facility paired with a 2 GW solar photovoltaic power plant. The green hydrogen would be turned into liquid ammonia to supply ships converted to use ammonia as a bunker fuel and for export from Abu Dhabi Ports via specialized gas carriers.

“Green hydrogen requires large-scale low carbon electricity production and desalinated water,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. “We are pleased to have opened discussions with our partner Abu Dhabi Ports on developing proposals for a major industrial scale facility that, if it goes ahead, would place Abu Dhabi at the heart of the emerging market for green hydrogen.”

The TAQA-Abu Dhabi Ports project will also feature a storage facility at Khalifa Port, opening the opportunity for it to become a hub for exporting green ammonia to international markets including Europe and the East Asia. The solar farm, electrolyser and the ammonia production plant will be situated in KIZAD. The ammonia plant will have pipeline connectivity to the Khalifa Port storage facility enabling large volumes of ammonia to be directly delivered to the port.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “We are pleased to initiate talks with TAQA for the potential development of an industrial scale green hydrogen to ammonia export facility. This potential collaboration aims to address regional and global green energy needs, as well as supporting the goal of our nation’s leadership to position Abu Dhabi at the heart of the new emerging green energy market.”

The companies highlighted the strategic location between the East and the West, its proximity to KIZAD and Zonescorp, as well as the multimodal connectivity through sea, air and land linking Abu Dhabi to global markets. They said that Khalifa Port is in an ideal position to become a major hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives exports to all international markets.

