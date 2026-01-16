ABB to Build World’s Largest Shore Power Capability for Port of Rotterdam



Europe’s largest port, Rotterdam, is among the ports that faced criticism last year over sluggishness in investing in shore power infrastructures, despite pending EU regulations requiring ships to turn off engines and generators in port. Only days into the new year, however, Rotterdam is making a huge statement after awarding global technology company ABB a contract to construct and maintain what are expected to be the largest to date shore power capabilities in the world.

Rotterdam Shore Power (RSP), a joint venture between Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco, said that it selected ABB through a competitive tendering process, with ABB clinching the deal owing to its clear track record and the high quality of its solution. The companies did not reveal the cost of the project.

The project will involve the installation of shore power solutions at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, Hutchison Ports ECT Delta, and Hutchison Ports ECT Euromax, where a total of eight kilometers of quay will get shore power. The systems are expected to provide power at 35 connection points that will be able to connect some 32 container ships simultaneously while at berth. The combined system is based on a total capacity of over 100 megavolt-amperes (MVA).

The solutions are scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2028, two years ahead of the 2030 deadline set by the EU requiring ports in the bloc to invest in the provision of onshore power supply (OPS). According to the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, all container and passenger ships above 5,000 gross tonnage are required to use shore power or equivalent zero-emission technology in EU ports from 2030.

The systems will allow vessels calling at the Port of Rotterdam to turn off their engines while at berth, a development that is critical in cutting down on emissions. RSP estimates that by facilitating vessels to use shore power for at least 90 percent of moored time, the port expects to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 96,000 metric tonnes from 2030. Plugging into the local electricity grid while at berth will also eliminate noise pollution and significantly improve air quality in the harbor area.

“We are excited to work together with ABB on these breakthrough projects for RSP,” said Ina Barge and Tiemo Arkesteijn, RSP co-CEOs. “With their expertise and proven track record, we can help make shore power available to all vessels calling at the APMT and ECT terminals in the Rotterdam port, preventing large amounts of CO2 emissions. Rotterdam is a frontrunner with electrification on this scale.”

Apart from designing, delivering, and installing the shore power systems, ABB will also be responsible for commissioning and testing on-site. The contracts also cover a multi-year maintenance per terminal.

In July last year, Rotterdam was among EU ports that faced criticism from activist NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) for slow investments in shore power despite being the largest port in Europe. Over the nine months from January to September last year, Rotterdam handled 320.2 million tonnes of cargo. Container throughput stood at 10.7 million TEU.

“We are proud to contribute to the Port of Rotterdam’s decarbonization journey in what represents a significant step towards realizing the EU’s ambition for emission-free ports,” said Rune Braastad, President, ABB’s Marine & Ports division.

Installation of shore power systems at the three terminals is expected to start in the second half of next year, subject to final investment decisions and granting of permits. The Dutch government has granted subsidies to the projects under the Temporary Climate Subsidy Scheme for shore power for seagoing vessels.

